Harris: Some Polls Say ‘I Have Great Approval’ — But There Are Attempts to Distract from Admin.’s Accomplishments

EXCLUSIVE: VP Harris sits down with @LinseyDavis following her conversation on reproductive rights in Des Moines, Iowa, to discuss recent actions limiting abortion access, immigration, the 2024 presidential election and Florida's new education standards on Black history. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MdDWzaTUTC

During an interview with ABC News that aired on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris responded to reports that she has the lowest approval rating of any Vice President by stating that while there are some polls out there “that also say I have great approval ratings.” We have to point out “that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration” on the economy and “what we have done to restore America’s integrity on the international stage.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, [relevant exchange begins around 8:28] “There are reports that say that you have the lowest approval rating of any Vice President. I’m curious, how much of a role, if any, that you feel race and gender play in that?”

Harris answered, “Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings. I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration. We’ve created over 13 million jobs since we’ve been in office. Joe Biden and I have been responsible for 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in the United States, not to mention what we have done to restore America’s integrity on the international stage.”

