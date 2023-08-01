Eggers: Devon Archer Gave the Most Credible Witness Testimony’ on Hunter Business Dealings

Government Accountability Institute researcher Eric Eggers said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner gave the “most credible witness testimony” before the House Oversight Committee investigating President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement with Hunter’s business dealings.

Schmitt said, “Eric another layer of credible confirmation today Hunters, former close friend and business partner, your thoughts on what we learned?”

Eggers said, “Yeah I think you said it perfectly well. I think it’s maybe the most credible witness testimony we have had at this point. This guy was considered essentially another Biden brother. He went to Yale with Hunter. He has golfed everywhere that Hunter has gone. He’s may be considered to be the brains of the operation.”

He continued, “So I think the fact that he has now flipped and basically turned state’s evidence or it would be state’s evidence that the state was actually interested in prosecuting anyone, I think this is exactly who we needed to hear from.”

Eggers added, “So I applaud the House Oversight Committee because this guy knows not just where the bodies are buried, he knows where the money went and who paid it.”

