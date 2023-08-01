Schweizer: Dems’ Narrative on Joe’s Biden Involvement Has ‘Reached a Point of Absurdity’

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance” that the Democrats’ explanation for President Joe Biden’s level of involvement in his son Hunter’s international business deals had “reached a point of absurdity.”

Anchor Eric Bolling said, “You know you’re Ukraine, you’re in China, you’re, I don’t know, in Los Angeles with a member of Burisma or one of the countries in question, and your your business associate, Hunter presses a number and gets the second most powerful person on the planet. They don’t need to be talking about anything other than the weather. You get the point, right? That’s what you’re going to pay for.”

Schweizer said, “Yeah that’s exactly right. I mean, it’s the same thing with the political campaign candidates show up, they shake some hands, and then somebody from the staff shakes people down for campaign donations. It’s the same operation here.”

He added, “The retreat from the Democrats and the Biden campaign has reached a point of absurdity. In 2018. when we first reported on this the Bidens said there were no foreign deals. Then, when the deals came out, they said, okay, well, but Hunter made no money. Then it was clear that Hunter made money and they shifted it to Joe Biden did not have any knowledge didn’t speak any of the business partners. We now know that’s not true. I think the next shoe to drop is that Joe Biden himself actually received money from these business deals.”

