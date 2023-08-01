Van Jones: I Feel ‘Sick’ — Trump’s ‘Coup’ Attempt Will Be ‘Biggest Prosecution’ in U.S. History

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Tuesday during the network’s special coverage of the indictment of former Prescient Donald Trump that the indictment describes a “coup” attempt, which means it will be “the biggest prosecution in the history of the country.”

Jones said, “I feel kind of sick. I feel all day I had this giddy feeling that, he’s not going to be indicted. When it actually happened, I remember sitting here with January 6th and watching the violence, watching what was going on and being shocked and appalled. If you had told me it would take two and a half years before we as a country said that’s not good, President Trump, that’s not good. I mean, if you ask a fifth grade class can you cheat to get your way? A fifth grade class can say you can’t. Well, the federal government just told Donald Trump you can’t do that. It’s just that simple. You are a fraud, sir, and you can’t do that. You lied, you can’t do that. You tried to cheat, you can’t do that. I think normal Americans can understand this and will understand the gravity of what just happened.”

He continued, “There is actual harm to our country if this type of thing becomes normal.”

Jones added, “If you look at this indictment, this is describing a coup attempt in our country. And, so, this is the 100 years from now that everybody is going to know about and look at. And if he gets away with it in our court system, shame on us. But this is the biggest, to your point, it’s probably the biggest prosecution in the history of the country.”

