Barr: Trump ‘Knew Well’ He Lost in 2020

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” former Attorney General Bill Barr said that while he wasn’t sure at the beginning, he now believes that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election.

Barr said, “At first, I wasn’t sure, but I have come to believe that he knew well that he had lost the election, and — now, what I think’s important is, the government has assumed the burden of proving that. The government, in their indictment, takes the position that he had actual knowledge that he had lost the election and the election wasn’t stolen through fraud. And they’re going to have to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt.”

He added that he came to believe this because “Number one, comments from people like Bannon and Stone before the election saying that he was going to claim it was stolen if he was falling behind on election night and that that was the plan of action. I find those statements very troubling. And then you see that he does that on election night, and then the evidence that has come out since that, the press reports and the indictment and his lack of curiosity as to what the actual facts were. Just me — that’s my personal opinion. And we’ll see if the government can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.”

