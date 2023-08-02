Raskin: GOP Wants to Restrict Books with Explicit Material, But They Showed it in a Hearing

During an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of engaging in a blatant breach of congressional decorum by showing “pornographic photography” during a hearing on the Hunter Biden probe and remarked that “Of course, if that had been in a book, she would have wanted to ban it.”

Raskin said, “Well, if this is not a violation of professional legal ethics to participate in an attempt to overthrow a presidential election — which was won by more than 7 million votes, 306 to 232 in the Electoral College — then there really is no such thing as professional legal ethics. But it’s similar to what we experienced a week or two ago in the Oversight Committee when Marjorie Taylor Greene projected pornographic photography in our hearing. Of course, if that had been in a book, she would have wanted to ban it. But she put it in our committee, and I said to the chairman, if this doesn’t violate the rules of congressional decorum, then there are no rules of congressional decorum.”

During a congressional hearing in 2022, Raskin criticized attempts to remove sexually explicit material — like the book “Gender Queer” — from libraries.

