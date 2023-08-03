Bolton: No Doubt in My Mind Trump ‘Knew He Lost the Election’

Former national security adviser John Bolton said Thursday during CNN’s special coverage of the indictment of Donald Trump that there was no doubt in his mind that the former president knew he lost the 2020 election.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “One important question in the case going forward might be whether prosecutors will be able to prove that Donald Trump acted corruptly. In other words, whether or not he knew, deep down, the fact that he lost the election. You worked closely with him. Do you think Donald Trump knew that he lost the election?”

Bolton said, “There’s no doubt in my mind that he knew he lost the election, but that’s not really an issue that anybody needs to worry about.”

He continued, “His lawyers don’t have to prove anything. They simply have to induce reasonable doubt in the minds of one or more jurors to get a hung jury. And if people think that he is being railroaded, if they don’t believe the prosecution case or they believe whatever case Trump puts on, and this results in a hung jury, in either of the two federal cases. I think we’re in for real trouble. I just think people need to understand that. Don’t get too exuberant because of the indictment. As people got exuberant over the impeachment, tell me what the result of the trial is, and then I’ll tell you how to feel.”

