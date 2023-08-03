Ex-Baltimore Police Official: I Wish I Got Hunter’s Deal, He’s in Better Tier of Justice than Me or Someone of My Race

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa — whose case was handled by two of the same prosecutors as the Hunter Biden case and received a prison sentence after pleading guilty for failing to file taxes at a loss to the government of $67,587.72 — stated that he wishes he got the same offer as Hunter Biden and Hunter is “in one of those tiers” of the justice system “that’s above mine, that is more privileged than somebody that looks like myself or comes from disenfranchised communities or black or brown.”

De Sousa said that it’s a “good question” why he didn’t get the deal Hunter did and added, “Obviously, I wish I had that same sentence as he did. I don’t regret — however, as crazy as it sounds — spending those 275 days, because I just met some wonderful people and had a different outlook and perspective on life. But there is a two-tiered justice system, just like you’re saying. And certainly, he is in one of those tiers that’s above mine, that is more privileged than somebody that looks like myself or comes from disenfranchised communities or black or brown. It’s sad to say it that way, but that is reality.”

