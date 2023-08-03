Marc Short: Mark Meadows Was January 6 ‘Ringleader,’ He’s Likely Cooperating with DOJ

Former Vice President Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he believes since former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was not named as a co-conspirator in the special counsel’s indictment, it was likely Meadows is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation into events surrounding January 6, 2021.

Short said, “I do think what’s different is at this point I think the prosecution probably has testimony from people around the president himself from the campaign who testified that there was not evidence of fraud that would have had a material difference to the election result. Or they’ve had people testify from the White House counsel’s office who said the vice president has no such magical authority to overturn the election, nor would we want Kamala Harris to have that authority in 2024. And you know, I think one name that’s obviously not in the indictment is Mark Meadows, who was kind of the ring leader of all of this and I think presumably there’s a lot of testimony from him as well. So I think a lot of those things are probably in the prosecution’s hands as well.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “So you think, you don’t know for a fact but you think that Mark Meadows cooperated and did testify?”

Short said, “Well, I don’t know. I don’t know, Jake. But I would imagine that certainly if you look at the list of co-conspirators, you know, Mark was the ringleader bringing in the various lawyers in who had random theories about what the vice president could do, organized most of those meetings, organized the meetings with members of Congress, and so was a leader in much of those efforts that the president pursued in trying to convince the vice president of this magical authority. So the fact that he’s not mentioned I think would lead one to say, well, in light of so many of the other co-conspirators there must be some level of testimony that they have from Mark.”

