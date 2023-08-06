Dem Rep. Auchincloss: GOP’s Hunter Biden ‘Obsession’ a ‘Whopper of Whataboutism’

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the Republican “obsession” with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was a “whopper of whataboutism” to distract from the legal cases against former President Donald Trump.

Auchincloss said. If Hunter Biden committed crimes, Hunter Biden should face justice and accountability for those crimes. Which, by the way, is a sentence that I’ve heard very few Republicans say about Donald Trump for much more massive crimes. I would say this focus, this obsession on Hunter Biden, is really just a whopper of whataboutism.”

He continued, “The Republicans are trying to deflect, to diminish, to defend Donald Trump from the grave crime of conspiracy against the Constitution of the United States. They want the American public to focus on anything other than the man who swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution that I upheld as a Marine officer and a member of Congress that he instead tried to overthrow overturn our very democracy . We don’t have to accept that premise. The American public deserves justice for Donald Trump and they also should expect that Hunter Biden face justice as well for the mistakes he made.”

He added, “What we saw from the Archer testimony was a very unflattering portrait of Hunter Biden’s judgment and business dealings bur no material involvement from Joe Biden himself.”

Auchincloss concluded, “It is smoke. It is smoke that the Republicans are trying to gin up, and yet no fire.”

