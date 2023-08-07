GOP Rep. Roy: Biden Admin ‘Not Going to Get a Blank Check’ Without Conditions

During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Sunday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) responded to questions about possible Republican efforts to defund the FBI and/or the Department of Justice.

The Texas Republican said it wasn’t just about defunding those agencies but stipulating that funding is associated with policy changes by the Biden administration.

“If you take money away from law enforcement agencies, how are they better able to do their job?” host Shannon Bream said.

“Well, it’s not about taking money away from it,” Roy replied. “It’s about saying you’re not going to get a blank check on September 30, without the president coming to the table and coming down to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, and sitting down and saying, OK, here’s what we’re going to do to restore the Department of Justice, come down and say, here’s what we’re going to do to secure the border, we’re going to pass HR 2 that we passed in the spring. We’re going to get rid of Alejandro Mayorkas. We’re going to pay Texas back. We’re going to actually put people down on the border to do their job and actually enforce the laws as they exist.”

“With the FBI, let’s actually put a special counsel in charge of what’s going on right now with the Biden investigation, instead of just leaving it to the politicals to not actually pursue the facts,” he added. “We can demand that because we hold the power of the purse.”

