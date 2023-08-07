Kinzinger: I Think Trump Is ‘Actually Going Insane’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” said that he thought former President Donald Trump was “actually going insane.”

Cooper asked, “Trump’s lawyers claim the former president’s post saying, ‘if you go after me, I’m coming after you’ is just political speech, has nothing to do with the case. I mean, do you buy that?”

Kinzinger said, “No, I mean, it’s garbage, obviously. Look Donald Trump is really good, and he has practiced this over decades, at saying something, but in a way that you could somehow conceivably, at least with a straight face, argue that you mean something else. You see that through his whole life, through his whole career. Of course, he was sitting around angry, tweeted that out, he’s mad, he’s done other things to threaten, ‘You know, boy, it’s not me, but this could turn really violent if you do this, and this is going to destroy our country,’ and not to mention all the other fake tweets he’s put out where he’s talked about like, America is going to hell, Nancy Pelosi is going to hell.”

He continued, “You see a man that is literally, I think, literally losing his mind. I don’t even mean that metaphorically. I think he’s actually going insane.”

Kinzinger added, “And so no, I don’t think it’s just protected political speech when you make a threat because look, there are people out there that are gonna take that seriously, and they’re gonna take action. I have a number of them, you know, reaching out to me in my office saying that Donald Trump said something bad at me and they’re taking that literally and they’re gonna come after me and my 18-month-old kid.”

