Tuberville: Biden Pentagon’s ‘Extreme’ Policy on Abortion Contradicts a 40-Year Policy Biden Voted For

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) discussed his hold on military nominations over the Department of Defense’s abortion travel policy and argued that the Pentagon’s position is an extremely extreme one. Tuberville pointed out that the prohibition on military funds being used for abortion has been in place for nearly 40 years and that then-Sen. Joe Biden voted for the bill that put the restriction in place.

Tuberville stated, “It’s a very extreme policy. And it’s a policy now that we’ve had for 40 years that was voted on by Joe Biden in 198[4] that we put in. The military has had no problems with this…I asked a briefing committee about a month ago, give me your problems with this. Have you had complaints? They had zero complaints in 40 years from the military. So, it’s very extreme.”

He continued, “Listen, I’ve got holds on these nominees, but they can push these nominees through one at a time. I’ve only got holds for groups of them at a time. I’ve got a hold on every one of them, but they can bring them one at a time to the floor. But Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) doesn’t want to work.”

