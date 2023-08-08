GOP Rep. Steube: ‘Long Past Time’ to Start Biden Impeachment Process

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) expressed his desire to see impeachment proceedings be underway against President Joe Biden for his alleged corruption and bribery.

The Florida Republican said he would file an impeachment resolution but that it was ultimately up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to move on impeachment.

“So, congressman, we have now umpteen times Devon Archer said that Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone 20 times during business meetings,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “We now have evidence that Joe Biden showed up at a business meeting at Cafe Milano in Washington, DC. I know there’s a lot of pressure on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to start this impeachment inquiry. Do you believe that will take place in September when you all return?”

“I personally intend on filing our own impeachment resolution just based on the corruption and bribery information that’s been brought forward to the House,” Steube replied. “Obviously, that goes through the Judiciary Committee. So that’s going to be up to Jim Jordan. But you’re right. Ultimately, it’s up to Speaker McCarthy, who has now opened up. He has said openly that he is looking to that, which is certainly more language from him than I’ve seen previously.”

“But I can tell you there’s way more evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors that we have before the American people that the House has been able to uncover because we have the majority and have been doing all these investigations,” he continued. “It is long past time to start the impeachment process.”

