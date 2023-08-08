Turley: Trump Will ‘Have to Be Able to Talk About This Case’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Fox News contributor and George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley questioned the Department of Justice’s efforts to restrict former President Donald Trump’s ability to talk about his case while on the campaign trail.

According to Turley, Trump would have to be able to talk about the case.

“So, Professor, how is it legal to prohibit a major presidential candidate from speaking about what he considers to be an unfair trial?” Watters asked.

“Well, that’s the problem, Jesse, with how the Department of Justice approaches the case,” Turley replied. “You know, there is a simple solution to all of this. Hold the trial after the election, then there’s much more leeway in terms of being able to gag individuals, but if you’re going to hold the leading presidential candidate to a trial date in the middle of the presidential campaign, you’re going to have to afford some leeway for him to be able to discuss the case because everyone is going to discuss the case.”

“And I think this motion is tone-deaf in that sense, look, I don’t agree with what the president has been posting,” he continued. “I think that posting that you noted was really ill-advised. It couldn’t have come at a worse time. But I think that there’s a point here that if you’re going to try the leading Republican candidate for the presidency during the presidential election, he’s going to have to be able to talk about this case.”

