Weissmann: ‘Highly Likely’ Trump’s Co-Conspirators Will Be Indicted in Separate Case

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that he believed former President Donald Trump’s unnamed co-conspirators outlined in the January 6 indictment are “highly likely” to be indicted in a separate case.

Anchor Alex Wagner said, “Are we going to see a superseding indictment here, or do you think this grand jury action is about the co-conspirators who are unnamed in the initial indictment?”

Weissmann said, “Well, I think that the odds of seeing this superseding indictment in the January 6th case against Donald Trump are low. And, that’s because it’s clear that the prosecution wants that to go to trial, and they want a trial date, and they want it to be before the election rr even before the Republican nomination. But, what we could see is to your point, the co-conspirators, I think it’s highly likely that some, if not all, will be indicted. In fact, in a separate case.”

He added, “And then on the financial piece, that also could be a separate set of charges. And that doesn’t necessarily need to go all the way up to Donald Trump, to bring that case. Remember, that case is very similar to the cases brought against Steve Bannon and his cohorts, against We Build the Wall, which is basically just a fraud case, when you raise money saying X, when you meant not X. When you have the same thing, what I find is very interesting if that proceeds is, that could lead to pretrial forfeiture. We did this in the Mueller investigation.”

