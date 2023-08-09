Biden Bristles at ‘Lousy’ Question on Archer Testimony, Says ‘I Never Talked Business with Anybody’

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden shot back at Fox News Channel White House Correspondent Peter Doocy for his “lousy question” about the testimony of Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer about the President’s phone calls to Hunter that were put on speakerphone for Hunter’s business associates and maintained that he “never talked business” with anyone.

Doocy asked, “There’s this testimony now, where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them, talking business, is that –?”

Biden cut in to answer, “I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question.”

Doocy then asked, “Well, what do you — it’s — why is that a lousy question?”

Biden responded, “Because it’s not true.”

