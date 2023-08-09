Dem Rep. McGovern: ‘Serial Criminal’ Trump ‘Is Dictating to the House Republicans How They Should Act’

Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that “serial criminal” former President Donald Trump was “dictating to the House Republicans how they should act.”

On a potential impeachment of President Joe Biden, McGovern said, “When Donald Trump tells Kevin McCarthy to jump, he asks how high and he does everything that Donald Trump asks him to do. If Donald Trump wants to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, that’s what you can expect Kevin McCarthy to do. He has no spine. He’s been a pathetic sad individual as Speaker of the House.”

McGovern said, “Well, first of all, they’re not the same, and let’s understand that the impeachments against Donald Trump in the Senate and one of the votes in the House were bipartisan. Donald Trump was impeached with just cause. I get it, it’s inconvenient for the Republicans to accept that, but as we talk right now, Donald Trump has 70 felony charges against him. He’s been indicted more times than he’s been elected. If he gets convicted, he could potentially get 641 years in jail. So this is a serial criminal that they’re defending. This is a serial criminal who is dictating to the House Republicans how they should act and it’s quite frankly very sad.”

Jansing said, “Alleged, but your point is taken.”

