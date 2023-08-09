GOP Rep. Fallon: We Have Border Encounters Multiple Times what Obama Admin. Said Were Bad

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) pointed out that the number of encounters on the border are several times what Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said were considered bad numbers during the Obama administration.

Fallon said President Joe Biden is “committed to open borders, and this is very dangerous for Americans. … And furthermore, Customs and Border [Protection] can only handle about 5,000 illegal entries in a day. And even Barack Obama’s chief — Homeland Security chief, Jeh Johnson, said a thousand a day is bad. … So, it is not a crisis anymore, it’s not a catastrophe. It’s absolutely cataclysmic, and we need it to be addressed ASAP.”

President Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has said that when he ran DHS, if there were more than 1,000 border apprehensions in a day, that was considered a bad number and that “I know that a thousand overwhelms the system.” According to Border Patrol’s monthly numbers for June, there were an average of about 3,318 encounters between ports of entry per day, with the total number of encounters averaging about 4,820 per day.

According to a report by The Washington Post on preliminary data for July, there were about 4,190 arrests at the border per day and the Tucson sector alone saw around 1,290 arrests a day.

