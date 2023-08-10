Comer: House GOP Will Subpoena Biden Family

House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria” that his committee would subpoena the Biden family.

Comer said, “This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family. We are putting the case together to win in court.”

He continued, “We know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens. So we’re putting together a case, and I think we’ve done that very well. We’ve shown the bank records. If I had subpoenaed Joe and Hunter Biden the first day I became chairman of the committee, it would have been tied up in court and the judge would have eventually thrown it out.”

He added, “We have put together a case that I think would stand up in any court of law in America and we hope to hear from the Bidens soon.”

Anchor Maria Bartiromo asked, “When are you expecting to subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden?”

Comer said, “We want to talk to about three or four more associates first. We’ve been communicating with a couple of them. We’re trying to bring them in just like we did Devon Archer for a transcribed interview. If they don’t come in voluntarily, then they’ll be subpoenaed.”

