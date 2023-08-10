Rand Paul on Fauci: No ‘Clearer Case of Perjury in the History of Government Testimony’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) explained his referral of Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

According to the Kentucky Republican, the former chief medical advisor lied under oath to Congress.

“I don’t think there has ever been a clearer case of perjury in the history of government testimony,” Paul declared. “And I don’t say that lightly. He said adamantly that the government never funded this gain of function research. We now have the government accountability office, the GAO has admitted that the funding cage from the NIH. We have the acting director of the NIH, [Lawrence] Tabak, admitting it in writing that it came from the NIH. But now we have really the smoking gun. That is Fauci in private saying the opposite of what he was saying in public.”

“When he was publicly telling me that, ‘Absolutely, we do not fund gain-of-function research in China,’ he says privately, ‘We are suspicious that the virus has been manipulated, and we are suspicious because we know they are doing gain-of-function research,'” he continued. “He then goes on to describe the research and it’s exactly the research that the NIH funded. So, he is caught dead to rights here, but we have an incredibly partisan Attorney General Garland who is refusing to act. So, I have taken the extraordinary step of actually going to the local U.S. Attorney in D.C. to see if he will act.”

“Now the problem is, there are partisans littered throughout the legal system and people are seeing this,” Paul added. “You don’t get prosecuted if you are a Democrat under this administration no matter what you do.”

