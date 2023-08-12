MSNBC’s Hayes: Weiss ‘Could Not Effectively’ Try Hunter Before Friday

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes commented on the appointment of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe and stated that U.S. Attorney David Weiss “could not effectively” try Hunter Biden for tax and gun crimes in the spot as U.S. Attorney he held before Friday.

Hayes said, “The underlying evidence here is not really in doubt. Hunter Biden has been open about the fact that he’s made lots of mistakes while struggling with addiction, and he agreed to a plea deal, under which Hunter Biden would plead guilty to the tax offense and avoid the gun charge. Now, here’s where things get interesting, the agreement fell apart when there was a hearing before the federal judge who was going to approve it. The judge questioned its terms at that hearing last month. And the two sides were told to go and work out another deal. They were not able to come to a new agreement for the plea. So, that means that, now, the case against Hunter Biden is probably going to go to trial, something that David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware, could not effectively do under his powers as U.S. Attorney, because he’d probably have to try the case somewhere else. So, today, Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated David Weiss.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett