NBC’s Todd: It Didn’t Make Sense to Have a Special Counsel for Trump, But Not Hunter, ‘What Took So Long?’

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” host Chuck Todd wondered why it took so long for a special counsel to be named in the Hunter Biden case and argued that the exact same rationale for naming Jack Smith as special counsel in the case of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has existed with the Hunter Biden case for a long time. He also stated that there is a “fair” critique of the decision to pick U.S. Attorney David Weiss for the role of special counsel given that it was Weiss’ office that had problems reaching a plea deal with Hunter.

Todd stated, “What took so long? When you think about the rationale that Merrick Garland laid out for naming Jack Smith as special counsel,” Todd then played footage of Garland justifying the naming of Smith as special counsel before saying, “the same rationale makes sense for Hunter Biden. What took so long?”

He added, “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), brings up, I think, a fair criticism. This guy botched the plea deal — we can — Lindsey Graham…says it’s the craziest plea deal ever, it’s — please, that’s not — but why put the same attorney in charge of this?”

