MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump’s Claims of Fraud in 2020 Election ‘All Bullsh-t’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election were “all bullshit.”

House January Committee lead investigator Tim Heaphy said, “You have to go all the way back to, literally, the first week of November when Attorney General Barr issued a memo to all U.S. Attorneys and all FBI field offices, essentially authorizing them to conduct investigations of sufficiently specific and credible allegations of voter fraud. There had been talk leading up to the election of the possibility of fraud.”

He added, “So, Attorney General Barr essentially launched everyone around the country to look into these allegations. And they did that in Georgia. There was this bullshit allegation of suitcases of ballots in Georgia. There were all these allegations of dead people voting. So, the FBI in Georgia and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Georgia looked into this. Nonetheless, the president kept repeating those allegations. And Rich Donoghue, who you just put on the screen, who testified in our hearings, told him directly multiple times, ‘Sir, those Georgia allegations are baseless.'”

Wallace said, “Bill Barr does something, if not of legal questionability, certainly of ethical, and certainly not standard practice. He uses DOJ to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud. Now, I know there’s an argument that some members on the committee have made that it’s a good thing because it’s more evidence that Trump knew they were all baseless. But it doesn’t slow Trump down.”

She added, “I mean, these are the people that stayed with Trump to the end when Bill Barr couldn’t and wouldn’t, telling Trump, as you just said, it was all bullshit.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN