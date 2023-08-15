McCaskill: ‘We Finally Have Rudy Giuliani Indicted, Woo-Hoo!’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Deadline” that she was “very happy” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was indicted in Georgia for his actions after the 2020 presidential election.

McCaskill said, “This is a tale of two very different indictments. We have one in the federal system that is lean and mean and targeted on the boss. And then we have Georgia, where this prosecutor has decided that she needs to go after the whole enterprise and all of this evidence would come in. The whole barrel of bad apples got indicted. You can’t assume in the federal indictment that those un-indicted co-conspirators may or may not cooperate, may or may not be charged. You just don’t know at this point.”

She continued, “On the other hand, in Georgia since she indicted so many, you can assume a fair number of those un-indicted co-conspirators have cooperated and testified in front of the grand jury truthfully. They did not take the Fifth. I think the fake electors, there was a lot of talk of them getting immunity.”

She added, “I’m not sure how soon you have to tell people were given immunity. Immunity is very simple. it just says we won’t prosecute you for what you say as long as you tell the truth for the crimes that you are testifying about. And so you have to assume there’s going to be a lot more evidence.”

McCaskill concluded, “The good news is we finally have Rudy Giuliani indicted. Whoo-hoo! That makes me very happy.”

