Dem Rep. Connolly on Hunter: ‘Zero Evidence Linking President Biden’ to Anything

Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republican lawmakers had “zero evidence linking President Joe Biden” to his son Hunter Biden’s business.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Do you believe, it seems pretty obvious that the chairman of your committee, Chairman Comer, it appears he’s timing his disclosures about Hunter Biden and his complaints about the handling of the Hunter Biden’s investigations with Donald Trump’s peak criminal events. Is that your sense? And what is your sense of what the end game is for Republicans on the committee?”

Connolly said, “Well, obviously, their end game is to try to damage President Biden. They’re not doing a very good job of it. Distract, deflect and disassemble seem to be the three watch words of the Republican committee members led by Chairman Comer as well as the committee I serve on with Jim Jordan as chairman.”

He continued, “They’ve done a pitiful job of trying to make any case that something untoward has happened, and that somebody needs to be impeached or held accountable like the president of the United States. There is zero evidence linking President Biden personally to anything. And there’s zero evidence of political interference.”

