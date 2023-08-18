Comer: Dems Say ‘No Connection’ Between Hunter Biden Business Deals to Joe Biden — ‘Every Day, There’s More Connections’

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, argued that despite efforts to deny a connection between President Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings, there were connections.

FNC host Sean Hannity referenced President Biden’s oft-cited remarks to the Council of Foreign Relations, which Comer said was part of a pattern.

“Is that the same day that Joe Biden bragged about before the Council of Foreign Relations when he said, you’re not getting a billion dollars, you’ve got six hours and you’re going to fire this prosecutor, or I’m not giving you the money?” Hannity said. “Is that the same day?”

“That’s it, and that would be the day,” Comer replied.

“Now as a result of that firing, did his son continue to be enriched financially and get paid on the Burisma board for a job, at a time he was a drug addict and a time that he was also admitted in his own words, he had no experience in that field at all?” Hannity asked.

“Yes, it was,” Comer said. “It’s all a pattern here, Sean. This is something we’ve been talking about for a long time. The Democrats and their friends in the media try to say there’s no connection to Joe Biden. Every day, there’s more connections. And I think these emails today are consistent with the timeline that shows exactly what the real quid pro quo was in Ukraine. It was Joe Biden, not Donald Trump.”

