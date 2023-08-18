Tester: Biden’s ‘Doing a Good Job’ and when I See Him on the News, He’s ‘100% With It’ and ‘Fine’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) stated that when he’s seen President Joe Biden in person and “when I’ve seen him on the news, he’s absolutely, 100% with it.” And his “recall” and “cognitive ability” are “fine.” Tester also argued that “he’s doing a good job. I think folks are making a bigger deal out of it than it is.”

Tester said, “Joe Biden, when I’ve been around him — and it’s not every day — but when I’ve been around him, when I’ve seen him on the news, he’s absolutely, 100% with it. And he’s got — his recall, his cognitive ability, whatever you want to call it…he’s fine. And he’s doing a good job. I think folks are making a bigger deal out of it than it is. But, we’ll see what I’m like at 82. I doubt I’ll be running for president, let’s put it that way.”

He added that “the voters need to deal with it.”

