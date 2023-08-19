Brooks: Dems ‘Lucky’ to Have Biden, ‘Whose Numbers Will Go up as Inflation Recedes,’ Has Good European Peacemaking

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that “Democrats are not grateful enough for what they have,” with President Joe Biden, who “has presided over an incredibly strong economic recovery,” “whose numbers will go up as inflation recedes,” and “presided over pretty good international peacemaking efforts” in Europe.

Brooks said, “[T]here [are] a lot of problems with Joe Biden running for re-election, his age primarily. His approval ratings are low. But any time you look at some alternative, whether it’s the mystery moderate from the Midwest or California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) or anybody else, things start unraveling really fast.”

He continued, “And so, the Democrats are lucky, frankly, to have a candidate in Biden who has presided over an incredibly strong economic recovery, who has presided over pretty good international peacemaking efforts, both in Asia this week and also in Europe, and who I believe — whose numbers will go up as inflation recedes, as it is and the strong job numbers are there. And they’re extremely lucky to have a candidate, frankly, who’s not a member of what you would call the coastal elite. And Joe Biden has — sends off all the right cultural messages for moderate, independent voters who don’t have college degrees. And Democrats are not grateful enough for what they have, in my view.”

