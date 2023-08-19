Issa: Feds Pushing Social Media Censorship Began Under Trump in ‘the Swamp Clandestinely,’ Ramped up Under Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said that the federal government has clearly pushed for censorship of free speech on social media based on political bias and they need to turn over documents on social media censorship that the House Judiciary Committee has requested, and this censorship push “began during the Trump administration, it came out of the swamp clandestinely, but it has really kicked into high gear in the last two-plus years under Joe Biden.”

Issa stated, “I say that if they have real evidence of hostile terrorist organizations, child predator[s], of course, alerting makes sense. But if they have no evidence, and they’re simply taking their bias and sending it over, they’ve got to be held accountable. And that’s what we believe has happened, we have examples, and this is where Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is saying, show us the information and we’ll judge, because the results have been that they have stifled actual free speech of people that they disagree with. It began during the Trump administration, it came out of the swamp clandestinely, but it has really kicked into high gear in the last two-plus years under Joe Biden.”

