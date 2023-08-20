Hutchinson: ‘Serious Jeopardy’ Trump Is Not Qualified to Be President

GOP presidential candidate former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump is in “serious jeopardy” of being found not to be qualified to be president.

Hutchinson said, “I’m going to support the nominee of the party. I don’t expect it to be Donald Trump, and that question will come up in the debate to say for that, but what I want to point out is I’m not even sure he’s qualified to be the next president of the United States, and so, you can’t be asking us to support someone who is perhaps not even qualified under the Constitution. I’m referring to the 14th Amendment that a number of legal scholars said that he is disqualified because of his actions on January 6.”

He added, “There should be a court declaration, and so there would have to be a separate lawsuit that would be filed in which there would be a finding that the former president engaged in insurrection and that would disqualify him. The other way would be that if a specific state made that determination on their own, that would put the burden of someone else challenging that. Either way, it winds up in for in court. But I expect those lawsuits to be filed, I expect some states to take that action, but I think it’s a serious jeopardy for Donald Trump under our Constitution, not being qualified.”

