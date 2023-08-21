FEMA: We ‘Understand’ ‘Frustration’ with Hawaii Recovery, ‘Recoveries Can Take a Long Time’ — Locals Are Filling Gaps

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” FEMA Press Secretary Jeremey Edwards responded to criticism of the federal government’s response to the fires in Hawaii by stating that “I understand that frustration. Recoveries can take a long time. They can be frustrating, and the timeline can even be traumatizing in a way. And I also want to say thank you to those community members who are helping us, who are stepping in to fill gaps as needed.” But progress is being made.

Guest host Brian Entin asked, “It’s been twelve days since the fire, Jeremy. We talk to people on the ground every day in Hawaii here on NewsNation, and so many of them still say they’re not getting what they need, that they’re frustrated with the federal government. They’re frustrated with their state government, and we hear it over and over again.”

After playing video of a Hawaii resident criticizing the lack of help from the federal government, Entin said, “I mean, you heard…there, Jeremy. So many people telling us that it’s the community members on the ground who are organizing to feed people and give people shelter. And they say the federal government isn’t doing enough right now.”

Edwards responded, “Well, first and foremost, I want to say that I understand that frustration. Recoveries can take a long time. They can be frustrating, and the timeline can even be traumatizing in a way. And I also want to say thank you to those community members who are helping us, who are stepping in to fill gaps as needed. And I want to say that we are making progress. I know right now that we’ve put out over $8.5 million directly into the bank accounts and pockets of the people of Maui who have been impacted by this disaster. That number’s going to continue to rise. We also know that shelter populations are decreasing. That’s because, through partnership with the state and the American Red Cross, we’re moving people out of shelters and into hotels so they can be a little more comfortable as they jumpstart their road to recovery.”

