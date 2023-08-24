CNN’s Bolduan: Biden Does ‘Own’ Bad Parts of Economy, But He’s Avoiding Fully Owning Them

During an interview with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Kate Bolduan stated that President Joe Biden has avoided fully owning the bad parts of the economy, even though, “for better or worse, an economy under a President they own, for better or worse.”

After playing video of 2024 GOP presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley saying that Republicans also ran up the national debt, Bolduan said, “Hearing that from her surprised me. And I was also thinking about — because your state is facing a tough economic reality right now. And you have been candid about it very recently about what your state is facing, telling The Washington Post, ‘There has been no growth,’ also saying that ‘There’s no excuse. [And] we’re falling behind. … We have to make a choice that we actually want to win.’ You owned it, why isn’t Joe Biden owning it more? Because for better or worse, an economy under a President they own, for better or worse.”

Moore responded, “I think…a lot of it is, that it’s not just about owning it. It’s what’s the plan. And I think about, when you look at our state, when I said that our state is falling behind because there’s been zero economic growth within the State of Maryland over the past four years, and you look at a state like Pennsylvania, our neighbor, where they’ve had their economy grow by $22 billion. We’re falling behind as a state. But what it also means is, what’s the plan to focus and reenergize an economy. And so, I look at what’s happening right now that we’re doing in partnership with the Biden administration, where we’ve made historic investments in things like offshore wind. … And if you look at the type of focus that we’ve had and with the bipartisan infrastructure act, that we’ve been able to employ tens of thousands of people.”

