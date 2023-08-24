Trump: Georgia Booking Was ‘Terrible Experience’ — It’s Election Interference

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” that being booked in Atlanta hours before was a “terrible experience.”

Trump said, “It was a terrible experience. I came in, I was treated very nicely, but it is what it is. I took a mug shot, which I never heard the words mug shot. They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance. I have to go through a process. It is election interference. You know that better than anybody you covered so well. You do a fantastic job. I have to tell you, Greg.”

He continued, “But it’s a very sad experience, and it’s a very sad day for our country. This is a weaponized Justice Department and all of these indictments and cases. I have a couple of cases, not indictments, just cases where you have these left lawyers suing like a woman that I never saw it before other than that she took a picture 25 years ago on a on a line, on a contributor’s line or something or charity line.”

Trump added, “It’s just like one thing after the next, and what they want to do is they want to try and wear you out, which they will never do.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN