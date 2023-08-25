FEMA: We’re Not Taking Rooms from Survivors or on Vacation by Staying in 5-Star Hawaii Hotels, We Get Cheaper Rate

During portions of an interview with Hawaii News Now released on Thursday, FEMA Spokesperson Darrell Habisch responded to reports that FEMA employees are staying in 5-star hotels in Hawaii by stating that the personnel aren’t on vacation, they’re paying a government rate well below the usual rate, and “FEMA personnel are not taking away hotel rooms from any survivors at all.”

Hawaii News Now Reporter Jolanie Martinez said, “A FEMA official we spoke with does not deny they are staying at 5-star hotels and that taxpayers’ money is paying for lodging for employees and survivors. But says it’s not what it looks like.”

She then played a clip of Habisch saying, “FEMA personnel and responders are not here on vacation. We’re all here for the residents of Maui and the survivors of this terrible incident.”

Martinez then said, “Darrell Habisch says instead of the $1,000 a night rate, FEMA is paying hotels the government rate of $345 a night.”

Habisch also stated, “FEMA personnel are not taking away hotel rooms from any survivors at all. We will move out and live in tents — and believe me, we do do that — so that the available hotels are used for survivors and their families.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett