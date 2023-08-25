GOP Sen. Kennedy: Hunter ‘Is the Epitome of’ Privilege Joe Biden Lectures About

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that Hunter Biden is “the epitome of” the privilege that President Joe Biden and many in the media love to lecture about.

Kennedy said, “Well, it seems to me, Sean, that Hunter-gate is about two things: privilege and sleaze. First, the privilege, President Biden and many members of the media lecture us incessantly about the injustice of privilege, especially so-called white privilege. But, to me, that’s like being lectured about gun safety by Alec Baldwin. Because when they lecture us about privilege, they never mention Hunter Biden, who is the epitome of privilege. How did Hunter Biden earn these millions of dollars? Is it because he’s so smart? How smart is it to turn over a laptop with incriminating information to a stranger? How smart is it to try to deduct your hookers on your federal income tax? Did the Ukrainian and Chinese companies pick Mr. Hunter Biden because they were impressed with his resume on ZipRecruiter? No, it was his daddy. It was always about his daddy. Hunter Biden is just a vessel. He’s just a lucky sperm. And the next time that you are lectured — we are lectured about privilege, I want people to remember that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett