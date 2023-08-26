Afghanistan Gold Star Parent: Evidence on Ability to Prevent Kabul Attack Is Being Covered Up

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Mark Schmitz, whose son, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, was killed in the Kabul airport attack in 2021, said that he hasn’t gotten answers on whether the Kabul suicide bomber could have been taken out before the attack and accused the Biden administration of covering up evidence on the issue.

After playing video of Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testifying about the failure to prevent the attack, host Martha MacCallum asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:40] “You ever get any answers on that part of what happened there, sir?”

Schmitz answered, “Nothing yet. In fact, I’ve asked for copies of the SD card footage off of his rifle scope. That would have been recorded, and they would have been able to have that as evidence that this was or was not, in fact, the bomber. That card has been ‘misplaced,’ as they say. So, I don’t know what the truth is anymore. We can’t seem to get a straight answer out of anybody. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) is doing a great job. I’m looking forward to seeing him and spending time with his committee and some of the other congressmen there that are backing us. We do have support. I just wish we had it from everybody.”

