Christie: ‘Hunter Biden Is Not on the Ballot’ — ‘Wishful’ Thinking He Matters in 2024

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was “wishful thinking” that Hunter Biden’s legal troubles canceled out former President Donald Trump’s indictments.

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “On felony and the possible felony conviction, I’ve talked to a lot of voters down South this week, and a lot of officials who just don’t think it matters, that it just canceled out with Hunter Biden. They don’t seem to care.”

Christie said, “Well, look. Hunter Biden is not on the ballot.”

Ne continued, “You know that I predicted weeks before the Hunter Biden plea was rejected that it would be rejected because it was a completely one-sided plea deal in favor of Hunter Biden. Now he’s going to face the same type of trial that Donald Trump’s going to face.”

Christie added, “Here’s the interesting part, some of those voters who say that say the Hunter Biden thing matters, Donald Trump’s doesn’t. That’s just wishful thinking. The fact is that the two people who would be on the ballot if we nominated are Donald Trump and Joe Biden, not Hunter Biden, and the fact is it’s the conduct of the people who are running for office that’s going to matter the most. We may find out more about President Biden in the months to come, but the fact is right now Donald Trump is out on bail in four different jurisdictions in this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN