Sununu: Supporting Trump Is ‘Effectively Handing’ Presidency to Kamala Harris

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that supporting former President Donald Trump was “effectively handing” the presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “You have not been afraid to speak out about Donald Trump’s indictments about his actions in attempting to overturn the upcoming election and about holding on to classified documents. I could name more. It took 51 minutes in that debate for any of those topics to come up. What did you make of that?”

Sununu said, “I thought that was perfect because that’s about Donald Trump, that’s not about the future of this country.”

He continued, “Republicans are trying to save the country, Donald Trump is trying to save himself. So when it comes to debate, we don’t want to be rehashing yesterday’s news. We want to be forward we want to be about 2024.”

He added, “I can tell you that all of those candidates could win in November of 24, and that is exciting. Donald Trump can’t win in November of 24. The math does not work out. If you’re supporting Donald Trump that, you are effectively handing it Kamala Harris potentially down the road.”

Sununu concluded, “So I think the opportunity is a new face, fresh ideas, but I also think Vivek, Haley, Pence, DeSantis, they all did very, very well.”

