GOP Rep. Malliotakis: Biden, Hochul, Adams ‘Doing Everything They Can to Continue Incentivizing Illegal Immigration’

During Sunday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Fox Report,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) accused President Joe Biden, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) of incentivizing illegal immigration.

Malliotakis laid out how Adams and Hochul successfully used the courts to derail an effort to prevent a Staten Island school from being converted into housing for illegal immigrants.

“[T]he reality is the Governor, the Mayor and the President are doing everything they can to continue incentivizing illegal immigration,” Malliotakis said. “Every time there is a lawsuit, they are so quick to appeal the decision. Look what happened with Texas trying to secure their border. The Department of Justice is out there fighting it to remove the barrier that Texas put in place to secure their borders.”

“Here in New York, we’re in a court case,” she added. “This is very important because, as you heard the Governor say, she wants work authorization. Well, in New York City, we’re battling the Mayor as well on a non-citizen voting law, which would allow people who have work authorization and reside in New York City for 30 days to register to vote in municipal elections. We won the initial round, and the Mayor is appealing that lawsuit as well. So, these people get work authorizations. They will be able to vote in New York City elections.”

