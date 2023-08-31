Trump Co-Defendant Eastman: If We Don’t Fight Back, We Will Never Have a Fair Election Again

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump co-defendant John Eastman argued efforts to focus on alleged wrongdoing during the 2020 election were justified.

Eastman told host Laura Ingraham those aligned with former President Donald Trump had to fight back or face the possibility of never having a “fair election” again.

“The answer is not to just, you know, take a powder and concede because then it will get worse on the next go around,” he said. “The answer is to fight it with everything we’ve got because what’s at stake here is too important. People keep asking me, why don’t you move on, why do you keep focusing on the 2020 election?”

“We don’t need to get into whether there was fraud or not,” Eastman added. “There was clearly illegality — non-legislative officials changing the rules of the game up to the election in Pennsylvania, even after the election, changing the rules of the game. If we don’t fight back against that, we will never have a fair election again. We will cease to be a people governed. Those are the stakes here.”

Eastman was indicted along with 17 others in Fulton County, GA. He was charged with nine counts, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery and filing false documents.

