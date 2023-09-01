Gingrich: Biden ‘Clearly Out of It’ — ‘Makes Me Wonder Who’s Making the Real Decisions’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich observed President Joe Biden’s detachment that was on display during his visit to a fire-ravage Maui last week.

Gingrich called Biden “clearly out of it,” and said it begged the question of who was calling the shots inside the Biden administration.

“Well, look, I thought his performance in Maui was so bad. He was so clearly out of it that, frankly, I think it’s frightening,” he said. “This is not about politics and scoring points. This is the commander-in-chief of the most powerful military in the world, and it’s clear that at least half the time, he’s just not there.”

“I mean, month by month, his cognitive collapse is more and more obvious the Associated Press just reported that 77% of all Americans, Democrats, Republicans, independents, 77% now believe that Biden is too old to run for reelection,” Biden continued. “I suspect by next summer, that number will be in the ’90s because once this starts, it’s just going to get steadily worse. He’s clearly in cognitive decline. He’s clear — in fact, makes me wonder who’s making the real decisions at the White House because, obviously, Joe Biden is not. He’s not capable of it.”

