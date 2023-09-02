Commerce Sec’y: Economy ‘By Any Measure, Is Doing Incredibly Well,’ But Inflation ‘Still a Challenge for Folks’

Despite the positive August jobs report, CBS polling finds Americans still view the economy as being in a bad place. @SecRaimondo says “the reality is that inflation still exists" but believes the economy is in better shape since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/rAA8zoOmEg

During a portion of an interview with CBS News set to air on Sunday’s “Face the Nation” that was released on Friday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that Americans have a negative view of the economy because “inflation still exists, and it is something that people see on a daily basis” and it’s “still a challenge for folks.” She also said that “this economy, by any measure, is doing incredibly well, and much better than anyone could have predicted, I think, three years ago, when we started.”

Raimondo said, “I think the reality is that inflation still exists, and it is something that people see on a daily basis when they go to the grocery or pay their rent or pay their mortgage. And we have to know that. That’s still a challenge for folks.”

She continued, “That being said, if you look at where we are today, compared to when the president took office, it’s an unbelievable story of progress. And I will tell you, even I, the president’s Commerce Secretary, if you had told me, when we started, based on where the economy was, how high the unemployment rate was, how disrupted supply chains were, that we’d be sitting here now with this jobs pictures, I might not have believed it.”

Raimondo concluded, “So, I don’t want to minimize what Americans are feeling, and that’s why we get up and go to work every day, but this economy, by any measure, is doing incredibly well, and much better than anyone could have predicted, I think, three years ago, when we started.”

