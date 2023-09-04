Acting Labor Sec’y on Negative Economic Polls: People Like Biden’s Price Reduction Provisions

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” acting Labor Secretary Julie Su responded to the generally negative perception of the economy by stating that the price reduction provisions of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda are popular.

After playing video of White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein talking about actions by the administration on drug costs, co-host Phil Mattingly noted that the White House often points to individual components of their policies polling well, but, nonetheless, people don’t like the state of the economy and asked Su why she thinks there’s a disconnect.

Su responded, “So, Bidenomics is basically three things: The first is investing in America, and that means repairing roads, making safe bridges, making sure that every family that powers up the Internet at home has reliable, high-speed Internet, everybody who turns on the faucet in their kitchen has clean drinking water. Those are broadly popular policies, and we’re investing like never before. The second is empowering workers, and we’re seeing a moment in which there is the highest approval rate for unions since 1965. And President Biden understands and I think the American people believe that we need to build an economy — especially back from the global catastrophe caused by COVID — that leaves no one behind. And the third piece is what you started with, which is reducing prices. Those are popular and they’re the right thing to do, they’re also the smart thing to do. It’s what creates a stronger American economy and America overall. And those are popular policies and when I travel the country and talk to people about it, I see that too.”

