GOP Sen. Mullin: ‘Kind of Funny’ the Media Focus on McConnell While Biden Gets Lost Every Time at a Podium

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) came out in support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after two recent health scares.

Mullin defended McConnell’s ability to lead Senate Republicans and noted the double standard of media coverage in McConnell and President Joe Biden.

“Do you have confidence that McConnell can serve in that role as Republican leader in the Senate?” FBN host David Asman asked.

“I do,” Mullin replied.”I have had multiple conversations with him. Some things we agree on. Some things we don’t. But his competency level has been always really high, from speaking on the floor to speaking in the conferences. We will — he will be speaking to the party here in just about an hour. We have scheduled lunch together. And every time I have spoken with him, he’s been very clear and very precise on what he’s talking about. I think there’s some other health issues going on with it. But neurology isn’t — isn’t necessarily one of them.”

“And it’s kind of funny that the media is focusing so much on Mitch McConnell at the same time we have a president that gets lost every time he’s at a podium,” he continued. “And so you have got to have the conversation about both. But I will tell you, one person that did get a clean bill of health was Senator McConnell.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor