Stephen A. Smith: A ‘Disgrace’ for Democrats to Beg Biden to Run for Re-Election

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” ESPN host Stephen A. Smith had a critical take on President Joe Biden and his re-election bid.

Smith called it a “disgrace” that Democrats were “begging” what would be an 82-year-old Biden to run in 2024.

“Well, listen, here’s the truth, here’s the truth, OK?” he said. “When I talk about Biden, what I said was in the class — and to clarify my statement because I saw how you led with it or whatever, I’m no fan of Trump and because of how he conducts himself. I’ve told you that. I don’t even get into policies, how he conducts himself. He’s like a petulant child. I can’t stand it, OK? You need statesmanship in that position. But in the case of Biden, clearly, he doesn’t seem to be as cogent and as lucid as we would like him tore-electiongger point was this: it is a disgrace for the Democratic Party to call themselves progressives when they’re virtually begging an 82-year-old man at election time to run for reelection. That is the point that I was making.”

“You’re supposed to be progressive, right?” he continued. “Supposed to be moving forward, supposed to be thinking forward, you’re supposed to be being innovative and re-election all of this other stuff. And you’re leaning on the hopes and the prayers of an 82-year-old who would be — Joe Biden’s 80 right now. He’s going 81. He’ll be at the time of reelection if that would have happened. To depend on him is an indictment against the Democratic Party.”

