Blackburn: The American People Are Tired of ‘Two Tiers of Justice’

Thursday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation and prosecution of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Blackburn said the DOJ’s approach demonstrated a double standard of justice.

“So, your reaction to what looks like to be a change for the first son,” FBN host Cheryl Casone said. “We’re expecting September 29 at least on the gun charge. Does this satisfy those that want to see Hunter Biden actually face justice for those crimes that he committed?”

“Not at all,” Blackburn replied. “This is addressing — addressing one thing of many, and not getting to the heart of the issue when it comes to the tax fraud when it comes to the issues around Biden Incorporated. And Cheryl, if they think they’re going to get by with saying, OK, there is a gun charge, and he’s going to agree to plead guilty to this, then I think they’re sadly mistaken on where the American people are. They’re tired of two tiers of justice. They want to see those that have done wrong to be held to account by the law. And think of it this way: when you look at all of these charges, when you look at the sweetheart deal that was concocted, of course, the House Oversight Committee has the right to look at those documents.”

“The Ways and Means Committee has the right to look at those documents,” she continued. “The American people have the right to look at this and see what kind of traffic there was back and forth between the IRS, DOJ, FBI and Hunter Biden’s attorneys and the White House and know the full story of what has happened and how Biden Incorporated chose to work while President Biden was then Vice President of the United States. And if it turns out that everything is true that has been exposed on the laptop, on the emails, the testimony from Devon Archer, then of course. The American people are saying, let’s make certain there is one standard of justice for all Americans.”

