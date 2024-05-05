‘Could Sue Your Ass’: Stephen A. Smith Fires Back After Jonathan Papelbon’s Accusation of Racism

Stephen A. Smith took former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon to task and threatened legal action after the latter accused Smith of “racism” and claimed that Smith had been thrown out of the Phillies clubhouse.

“What do you mean I was thrown out of a Major League Baseball clubhouse,” Smith said.

“I have been a reporter and a sports commentator for 30 years. That has never happened in any sport. I’ve never been thrown out of a locker room. I’ve never been thrown out of a clubhouse. … That is a lie. Now, I could sue your ass for lying, telling such a lie like that. But I won’t. I won’t waste my time.”

The conflict between the two started earlier this week after Smith ranted about how perplexed he was that Mike Trout could not stay healthy even though he’s playing a noncontact sport.

Appearing on the show Foul Territory, Papelbon sounded off on Smith.

“I challenge ESPN to do something about it,” Papelbon said.

“I challenge ESPN to either fire him or cut his pay or do something about it because, honestly, nobody wants to listen to his sh*t. Because everybody knows that it’s just for likes, it’s just for followers. He really doesn’t actually know what he’s saying … this is just another idiot who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

.@TheRealJPap58 on why he sees Stephen A. Smith as a complete joke. Pap's full response here: https://t.co/nH9bZY4y9S pic.twitter.com/oYzqWnImHy — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 2, 2024

“I think that when people bring up the word racist, if they looked at you and I sitting together, I think they would look at you before they looked at me,” Smith shot back.

“I’ve never talked about you. You’re irrelevant. At least until today.”

Smith could only surmise that Papelbon charged him with xenophobia due to his 2021 comments in which he said Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s inability to speak English hurt his marketability and the sport.

Smith then spoke about why he views the charge of racism so seriously.

“I’m a black man, Smith said. “We have a history of experiencing racism. And a lot of times, those experiences come courtesy of people who look like you. And I would never think to call you a racist. What you said is wrong, is irresponsible, is petty, and if it was to get a reaction, it’s desperate. Because now that you don’t have your playing career to lean on anymore, I guess you need help in other areas.

“That’s about the most you’re gonna get from me. Be a grown-up, bro. The things that you said about me sound like a damn racist, and I still wouldn’t call you that unless I was sure.”