Tuberville: Dems Can Still Hold Votes on Critical Officers, They Refuse to for Politics

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) stated that Democrats in the Senate still can confirm military nominees by having the votes one at a time for critical positions, but aren’t doing so because they want to use the situation for politics.

Tuberville said, “[I]t’s obvious that the Democrats are trying to use it to their advantage, Leland. I’m not holding up nominations. They can bring them to the floor one at a time. I can’t hold them up. I can hold up groups at a time. That’s what I’m doing.”

Later, host Leland Vittert asked, “Democrats aren’t spending floor time to bring these one at a time, and they could do that for — especially for the combatant commanders, for the Marine commandant. So, are they playing politics as much as you are? Why aren’t they bringing this to a floor vote?”

Tuberville answered, “Exactly. And again, just change the policy back and let’s vote on it. That’s all I’m asking. … Now, if it passes, so be it, and let’s go on with life. But they do not want to do it. They want to force it down the American people’s throat, and I’m not going to allow that to happen.”

