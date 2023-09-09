Ron Johnson: Trump ‘Should Have Fired’ Fauci, But I Think He Was Worried About ‘Political Firestorm’

On Friday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump didn’t fire Dr. Anthony Fauci during his first term due to a fear of “the political firestorm that would have resulted from firing him,” but Trump “should have fired” “the engineer” of the horrible mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic despite any political firestorm that may have resulted.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Why do you think he kept him around?”

Johnson answered, “I think the political firestorm that would have resulted from firing him, but he should have fired him. He should have fired him. I didn’t know Anthony Fauci from Adam really, at the beginning of 2020, but as soon as I heard him talk about shutdowns — I wrote a piece in USA Today on March 30, 2020, arguing against shutdowns. Of course, I was savaged, saying that I wanted to kill people. But I knew that he was a bad guy. And then, take a look at what he did in terms of the cover-up of his funding of the gain-of-function research, you just see how horribly mismanaged the pandemic was. He pretty much was the engineer of that. He should have been fired.”

